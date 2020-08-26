Spencer Fane Partner Tapped For Dallas Appeals Court

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Spencer Fane LLP partner and globally recognized expert on social media and technology law will be the newest justice in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week. John G. Browning, who has more than 30 years of experience as a trial and appellate attorney, will serve the remainder of the late Justice David Bridges' term through Dec. 31, the governor's office said. Browning, who is the Republican nominee for the vacant seat, will have to win in November to continue his tenure. Former colleagues and friends told Law360 that Browning, an award-winning legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS