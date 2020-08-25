Pa. Justices Preserve Nationwide's Win In $21M Bad Faith Row

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- An evenly divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a couple's bid to reinstate their $21 million bad faith award against Nationwide over the insurer's alleged mishandling of their auto accident claim more than two decades ago. In a 3-3 split, the Pennsylvania high court dismissed Daniel and Cheryl Berg's appeal of a state Superior Court panel's 2018 decision nixing the massive judgment. The Superior Court had said evidence didn't support the Bergs' position that Nationwide undervalued damage to their car following a 2006 crash and then returned the vehicle in an unsafe condition after an auto shop made only partial repairs....

