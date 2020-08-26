Joint Employer Ruling Reveals Trump NLRB's True Motives

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Sometimes a single phrase or sentence can speak volumes. Not fully vetted or carefully edited as part of a longer document, such a line can reveal underlying motives and true purposes. So it is with a single sentence in the National Labor Relations Board's recent decision on remand from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in Browning-Ferris Industries of California Inc.[1] The sentence exposes how the Trump board, in this and other decisions as well as in rulemaking, has ignored the facts, avoided having to address arguments, and even forgotten that there are parties to the cases before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS