Opponents In Idaho Trans Athletes Case May Face Sanctions

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- When a federal court order states that arguments are made outrageously and are implausible, red flags about sanctions under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 should be rising. That is precisely what happened in the Aug. 17 order issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho, when it preliminarily enjoined the enforcement of a recently passed Idaho law, the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, prohibiting transgender female athletes from competing in the female category at all educational levels from kindergarten through college.[1] No sanctions were issued in the order, but the court's harsh language should be giving second...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS