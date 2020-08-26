Minn. Pushes Back On Drug Cos.' Bid To Kill Insulin RICO Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Minnesota's attorney general has pushed back against three pharmaceutical giants trying to escape a suit accusing them of jacking up insulin prices, saying a New Jersey federal court wields the power to break up alleged schemes harming the public. State Attorney General Keith Ellison urged the judge overseeing the case against Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, Novo Nordisk Inc. and Eli Lilly & Co. to preserve 12 counts under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and one claim under Minnesota's False Statement in Advertising Act. Tuesday's filing was a renewed effort by the North Star State to sue in civil court...

