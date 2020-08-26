Penn National Seeks $750K After Power Loss At Asphalt Plant

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Penn National has sued a construction company in Pennsylvania state court for at least $750,000 after a driver allegedly knocked out power to an asphalt facility, causing a chain reaction that irreparably damaged a storage silo and ruined a batch of asphalt. Penn National Mutual Casualty Insurance Co. sued Anthony D. Folino Construction Inc. on Tuesday on behalf of its insured, Tresco Paving Corp., over the June 2019 incident. While on the property picking up asphalt, one of Folino's drivers is accused of hitting a utility pole supplying electricity to the Tresco plant and knocking out power to the facility for...

