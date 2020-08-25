Teva Is 7th Drug Co. Charged In DOJ Price-Fixing Probe

Law360 (August 25, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice says it charged Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday with conspiring to fix prices, rig bids and allocate customers for generic drugs as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation that's already wrapped up six other drugmakers. Federal prosecutors have charged Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. with conspiring to fix prices and rig bids for generic drugs. (AP Photo/George Widman) The superseding indictment accuses Teva of taking part in three conspiracies, working with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA, Apotex Corp., Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Sandoz Inc. and others, between May 2013 and December 2015. The indictment...

