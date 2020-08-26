Pensions Watchdog Defends Planned Funding Overhaul

Law360, London (August 26, 2020, 3:56 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s retirement savings regulator has defended its unpopular proposed shake-up of pension funding arrangements, saying the new code is a better use of its resources. David Fairs, executive director of policy at The Pensions Regulator, said Tuesday that the proposed changes to the way defined benefit schemes gain regulatory signoff for their funding plans are more "efficient" for the regulator. "The current regime means that all schemes effectively take a bespoke approach and are assessed on a case-by- case basis," Fairs said. "But without explaining what 'good looks like' we are not making efficient use of our regulatory resources."...

