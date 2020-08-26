Construction Cos. 'Could Go Bust' From Rising Insurance Fees

Law360, London (August 26, 2020, 4:30 PM BST) -- Construction companies could increasingly go bust as a result of further rises in professional indemnity insurance costs toward the end of the year, an insurance consultancy warned. Mactavish said that insurers are being more careful about unprofitable lines of business in the wake of major market losses from COVID-19. Fewer insurers are offering cover to construction businesses as a result, and those that do have hiked up their rates. "Construction [professional indemnity] insurance premiums are likely to continue rising dramatically over the next few months, and could become financially unviable for some companies, forcing them out of business," the London-based company...

