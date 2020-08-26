11th Circ. Rips NLRB For Calling Nursing Home Anti-Union

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel tore apart an argument Wednesday by the National Labor Relations Board that an Alabama nursing home was anti-union, leading a board attorney to concede that she was "probably not doing a good job of explaining it." The NLRB is seeking enforcement of its April 2019 order requiring Ridgewood Health Care Center Inc. and Ridgewood Health Services Inc. to recognize a United Steelworkers union after the companies took over the operation of a nursing home. The board had concluded that Ridgewood schemed to avoid recognizing the union and that it discriminated against unionized, incumbent staff when hiring to...

