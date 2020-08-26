Latham, Paul Weiss Help Form $2.5B Metal 3D Printing Co.

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 11:36 AM EDT) -- Desktop Metal will go public via a reverse merger with a private equity-backed special purpose acquisition vehicle to create a single business with a valuation of $2.5 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Paul Weiss. The agreement sees metal 3D printing company Desktop Metal Inc. merging with Trine Acquisition Corp., which is a SPAC led by chairman and CEO Leo Hindery Jr. and HPS Investment Partners, according to a statement. The combined company will retain the Desktop Metal name and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DM."...

