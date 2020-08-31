Withers Continues To Grow Arbitration Practice In Singapore

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Withers is continuing to expand its international arbitration practice in Asia with the hire of a new partner from Eversheds Sutherland, the firm announced. Shaun Leong is joining the international firm's Singapore office as partner, bringing more than 10 years' experience in cross-border disputes, the firm said. Leong is also a fellow with the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, an international trade organization. Leong has expertise in sectors including technology, energy and life sciences, according to the press release. His biography notes a crisis management case involving a South Korean health care company in which he juggled mediation, criminal defense, communications and...

