Divided SEC Lets More Investors In On Private Offerings

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday expanded the definition of an accredited investor, which determines who can buy unregistered securities, to factor in investors' sophistication alongside existing considerations of income and wealth. SEC Chairman Jay Clayton voted in the majority to expand the agency's definition of an accredited investor. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) By a 3-2 vote, the SEC agreed that individuals holding certain professional credentials should qualify as accredited investors. These include Series 7, 65 and 82 licenses, which allow individuals to do things like sell securities or provide financial advice. The traditional definition of an accredited investor was mostly limited to people...

