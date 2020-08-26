NAACP To Get Its Say On Purdue Ch. 11 Opioid Settlement

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma told a New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the NAACP will get its seat at the table in the meditation to determine how the assets of the bankrupt drugmaker will be distributed to victims of the opioid crisis. At a remote hearing, Purdue said that, with a deadline for ending the talks looming on Monday, it and the other settlement parties had agreed to let the NAACP express its views to the mediator on what the final agreement should do for communities of color. "We believe this is an important step to place some safeguards in the process," NAACP...

