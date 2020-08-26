UK Watchdog Flags £178M Construction Material Deal

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer said Wednesday it is concerned that Breedon Group's £178 million ($235 million) plan to pick up more than 100 new quarries, asphalt plants and cement-making facilities might turn the construction giant into an unbeatable force. The Competition and Markets Authority revealed its thoughts on Breedon's deal with fellow construction material behemoth Cemex, saying it would have no choice but to launch an in-depth probe into the arrangement if the companies didn't address its concerns within a week. The materials produced by Breedon Group — cement, asphalt and aggregate mostly — are all widely used in construction across...

