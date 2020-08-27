Panelists Tapped To Weigh EU-Colombia Frozen Fries Dispute

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The European Union and Colombia have agreed on a trio of panelists to adjudicate their World Trade Organization dispute over Colombia's duties on frozen fries from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, according to a Wednesday notice by the Secretariat. The panel will be chaired by Hanspeter Tschaeni, chief at Trade Advisers Consulting of Ireland and former director at the European Free Trade Association Secretariat, according to his biography. He will be joined by international relations professor Leane Cornet Naidin of the Pontific Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and Peruvian economist Margarita Trillo-Ramos. Together the panelists will consider the EU's Nov....

