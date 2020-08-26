Trade Court Backs Tariffs Against Kid Bicycle Seats

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Court of International Trade backed U.S. Customs and Border Patrol's decision to issue tariffs against child bicycle seats, rejecting the importer's claims that it should benefit from an alleged pattern of consistent, duty-free treatment. In a Tuesday slip opinion, CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon handed the federal agency a summary judgment win over claims that it backtracked on treating importer Kent International Inc.'s bicycle seat imports as duty-free when border officials subjected a score of the products to a 10% duty rate. Under agency regulation, if CBP consistently subjects an import to the same tariff treatment nationwide over a two-year...

