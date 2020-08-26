Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trend Micro Gets PTAB To Ax Mobile Security Patents

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has struck down three mobile security patents challenged by Japanese cybersecurity firm Trend Micro Inc., finding that each of the disputed claims in the patents was obvious due to earlier inventions.

In separate final rulings Wednesday, the PTAB found that Trend Micro successfully showed that all challenged claims in three patents owned by CUPP Computing AS were invalid as obvious over prior art. The patents cover a system for protecting mobile devices in power-saving mode.

In invalidating the claims, the board found that a "wake signal" and other elements of the claimed system were taught...

