Justices Told False Ad Cases Don't Require 'Actual Injury'

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A California dietary supplement maker has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether evidence of "actual harm" is needed to bring federal false advertising cases, claiming that the Ninth Circuit misinterpreted the issue in April. In a petition for certiorari filed Aug. 19 and docketed Tuesday, VBS Distribution Inc. claims that the appeals panel applied an "aberrant and erroneous legal standard" when it upheld a lower court's dismissal of VBS' false advertising suit against competitor Nutrivita Laboratories Inc. on April. 30. VBS had claimed that Nutrivita breached the federal Lanham Act by falsely advertising its "Arthro-7" diet supplement as "100% herbal" in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS