House Dems Ask For Debrief On Terror-Funding Crypto Bust

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Two House Democrats have asked the Trump administration to tell the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services more about a recent government bust that produced the largest ever seizure of cryptocurrency intended for terrorism financing. U.S. Reps. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., announced Wednesday that they'd sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Treasury, asking for a briefing on the DOJ's seizure of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency raised by the military wing of Hamas, Al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, known as ISIS....

