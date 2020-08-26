Ann Taylor Parent Approved For Ch. 11 Wage, Severance Plan

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The parent company of women's clothing retailer Ann Taylor received court approval Wednesday from a Virginia bankruptcy judge for its plans to pay the wages of its 40,000-person workforce and to cover severance payments for terminated employees. During a hearing conducted virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens assented to Ascena Retail Group Inc.'s plan on a final basis, including allowing the payment of up to $2.6 million in accrued prepetition severance obligations for non-insider employees. The court overruled the objection of the U.S. trustee's office, saying the debtor knows better than the court what it needs to ensure it has...

