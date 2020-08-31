NJ GOP Strategist Leaves Gibbons For McCarter & English

Law360 (August 31, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- New Jersey attorney William J. Palatucci, a renowned Republican strategist whose clients have included the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and former Gov. Chris Christie, jumped from Gibbons PC to McCarter & English LLP Monday. Palatucci joins the Newark-based firm's business litigation practice as a partner and will also support its government affairs practice, the firm said. In his new position, he'll serve a clientele representing the gamut of industries needing to understand New Jersey's regulatory and political framework. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced an already busy year in law as New Jersey attorneys help their clients navigate the developments of...

