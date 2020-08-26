Ex-Mayer Brown Atty's Suit Against Car Startup Sent To Calif.

Law360, New York (August 26, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday kicked to California a former Mayer Brown LLP partner's suit accusing an electric car startup of tricking him into accepting an in-house job, holding that any wrongdoing occurred there. After two hours of back-and-forth over the phone, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels sent the litigation packing more than seven months after plaintiff Hong Liu filed suit in New York against Los Angeles-based Faraday Future. "This case is a California case and should be resolved in California under California law," Judge Daniels said. "I make no determination as to the legitimacy of these claims. That's...

