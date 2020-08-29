Beijing Airline Sued For $7M Over Unpaid Leases

Law360, London (August 29, 2020, 12:08 AM BST) -- An Irish airplane rental business has sued Beijing Capital Airlines Co. Ltd for more than $7 million in London over an unpaid lease agreement. Streamline Aircraft Leasing Ltd., an airline rental business based in Ireland, alongside Irish airline finance company Peregrine Aviation Echo Ltd., is suing Chinese budget airline Beijing Capital Airlines for defaulting on rental payments, according to particulars of the claim filed Aug. 25. The breach of contract suit arises from three separate leases for A330-200 aircraft, all entered into in 2015. The claim was filed in the High Court on June 16. Beijing Capital Airlines owed almost $10...

