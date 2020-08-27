Law Firm Says No Blame For Investor Loss In Clydesdale Suit

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 5:24 PM BST) -- A law firm that has been liquidated is not responsible for a property investor losing more than £3 million ($3.9 million) during three court claims that he pursued when he could not repay his loans, including those he took out with Clydesdale Bank Ltd., the firm's insurer said. Professional indemnity insurer Endurance Worldwide Insurance Ltd. said that its client, Obelisk Law Ltd., did not give "inadequate or substandard" advice to Dr. Liaqat Malik, a property investor. Malik wants to sue the liquidated law firm and its insurer at the High Court, sitting in Manchester in northwest England, for more than £3...

