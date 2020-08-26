6th Circ. Says Affidavit Ruling Doesn't Apply To Med Mal Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a wrongful death suit against a Veterans Affairs hospital, saying the dismissal occurred before a precedential ruling holding that state "affidavit-of-merit" requirements don't apply in federal cases. Judge John K. Bush, writing for the panel, said that the district court dismissed Debra Brusch's suit — filed against the U.S., the Department of Veterans Affairs and a VA hospital in Nashville, Tennessee — a few weeks before the Sixth Circuit's ruling in Dennis Gallivan v. U.S. That decision held that an Ohio law requiring expert affidavits for medical negligence claims doesn't apply to...

