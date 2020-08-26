Amgen Blasts Sandoz's En Banc Bid In Enbrel Patent Fight

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- An Amgen unit urged the Federal Circuit on Wednesday to reject an en banc rehearing petition from Sandoz in their patent fight over the blockbuster biologic Enbrel, saying Sandoz is weaving a narrative that "lacks any factual foundation." While Sandoz Inc.'s rehearing bid cries "gamesmanship" and warns that the Federal Circuit cleared 31 years of exclusivity on a single compound, Immunex Corp. said none of those arguments hold up. Instead, the Amgen unit said this is a narrow case over a licensing agreement, which the Federal Circuit properly decided. The Federal Circuit panel's precedential July 1 decision held that Immunex can't be...

