CIT Throws Out Another Unripe Tomato Tariff Case

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A federal judge sided with the government on Wednesday against Mexican tomato growers seeking to overturn tariffs the U.S. Department of Commerce set on their produce but which they don't have to pay. U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves said Red Sun Farms' challenge to Commerce's anti-dumping duties was "not ripe" because three of the tomato growers that comprise Red Sun had signed a suspension agreement with the U.S. in 2019, insulating their products from the tariffs for the time being. "Given that ... the 2019 suspension agreement bars Commerce from levying duties on signatories to that agreement, and...

