Creditors Say No To More Time For Centric Brands Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Centric Brands' unsecured creditors have asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject the licensing company's request for more time to file its Chapter 11 plan, saying the company is trying to push a flawed plan on unwilling creditors. In a motion filed Tuesday, the committee said Centric's proposed plan is both unfair and fatally flawed and that the company should not be given another two months to push it if the current confirmation effort fails. "This dogged adherence to a losing approach will only delay the resolution of these cases and thereby harm the estates and creditors," it said....

