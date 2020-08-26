Why Attys Shouldn't Dawdle On Preparing For A Data Breach

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Law firms and legal departments often think they're immune to a data breach, and when it happens to them, many teams are forced to rush to implement a plan, a Wilson Allen consultant said Wednesday during a virtual legal technology conference, urging attorneys to think ahead. Citing large, high-profile cyberattacks, including those against Equifax and Marriott International Inc., Anne Reavis during her presentation at the International Legal Technology Association annual conference said these and other recent breaches "made our private data not so private." To get ahead of the possible next incident, she encouraged attorneys to develop and implement a response strategy...

