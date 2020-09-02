A Path Forward For Eliminating Structural Bias In AI Tech

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- As national protests over systemic and structural racism in America continue, community organizers, Black scholars, and others fighting injustice and unequal treatment are once again raising awareness of a long-standing problem lurking within artificial intelligence data-based technologies: bias. Creating fair and equitable data-based decision systems, void of conscious and unconscious bias that causes disparate impacts especially on racial minorities, is a critical task and part of a much larger national anti-discrimination priority. The imperative for federal and state lawmakers, government agencies and the companies that develop, deploy and operate AI technologies is to pass meaningful laws and adopt governance strategies that...

