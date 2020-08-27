6th Circ. Revives Worker's Age Bias Suit Against Manufacturer

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- An engine parts manufacturer may have demonstrated age bias against a 60-year-old manager when it fired him, even though it had argued it terminated him for performance issues and because his position was eliminated, a Sixth Circuit panel has found. In a unanimous ruling Wednesday reversing a district court's decision in favor of Walbro LLC, an appellate panel ruled that even though the company maintained it fired 41-year company veteran Kenneth James Lowe over "a culmination of a series of things," Walbro could still have violated Michigan anti-discrimination law over comments Lowe's supervisor allegedly made about his age. "We conclude, based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS