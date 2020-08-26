4th Circ. Denies Jailed Ex-Taylor Bean Exec's Habeas Bid

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday denied former Taylor Bean & Whitaker Mortgage Corp. Chairman Lee Bentley Farkas' bid to overturn his fraud conviction, finding that he can't file for a general writ of habeas corpus because his remedy under a different habeas corpus section of the law, specifically for federal prisoners, is not "inadequate or ineffective." In a unanimous, published decision, the panel found that Farkas' bid for general habeas corpus is not saved by a clause that creates an exception for federal prisoners, because constitutional claims — in his case, an alleged violation of his Sixth Amendment right to an attorney...

