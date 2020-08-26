BorgWarner Fined $950K For Asbestos Accounting Violations

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Auto parts manufacturer BorgWarner Inc. has agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $950,000 for failing to report more than $700 million in liabilities associated with future asbestos claims, the commission said Wednesday. Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, the company agreed to pay the civil penalty and to stop violating certain provisions of the Exchange Act, according to Wednesday's order. The SEC found that BorgWarner's financial statements were misstated, and that the company failed to establish sufficient internal accounting controls related to its "incurred but not reported," or IBNR, liability for future asbestos claims. The SEC said...

