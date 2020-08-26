Trump Taps GOP Investigator For Claims Court

Law360 (August 26, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his latest pick for the Court of Federal Claims, tapping a veteran Republican congressional staffer who has investigated Hillary Clinton's emails and the origins of the Russia probe after starting his career at the specialized court. Zachary N. Somers is the chief investigative counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and previously spent more than a decade with the House Judiciary Committee. In recent years, he has led high-profile GOP investigations and questioned witnesses including FBI veterans James Comey, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok about the FBI's 2016 probes of Clinton's private email...

