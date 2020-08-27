Top Dem Calls For Probe Into Citizenship Ceremony At RNC

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The head of the House Committee on Homeland Security on Wednesday asked the federal agency charged with enforcing ethics rules to investigate whether acting Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf broke the law by performing a naturalization ceremony that aired at the Republican National Convention. In the clip aired at the RNC on Tuesday night, Wolf is seen presiding over the oath swearing ceremony for five individuals at the White House while President Donald Trump looks on. The ceremony is the final step to becoming a U.S. citizen. Slamming Wolf's involvement in the convention as an "unprecedented politicization of the naturalization ceremony," Chairman...

