Ex-Property Chief Hit With £16M Freezing Order

Law360, London (August 27, 2020, 3:36 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday imposed a £16 million ($21 million) worldwide freezing order against a former real estate boss who was found to have siphoned off millions from his family-run property development business, saying it was needed to prevent assets from being squandered. High Court Judge Sarah Falk issued the order against Edward Wojakovski in the suit brought by Tonstate Group Ltd. and the family patriarch, Arthur Matyas. Wojakovski, who is in the midst of a divorce with Matyas's daughter and consented to the freezing order, will be allowed to spend £1,000 a week toward his living expenses and legal representation....

