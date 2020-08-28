Wind Developer Accused Of Blocking Access To Panama Grid

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A renewable energy developer is accusing a competitor of intentionally blocking its ability to access the national electricity grid in Panama in order to preserve market share for its own wind turbine project and facilitate a $70 million deal, according to a lawsuit filed in Illinois federal court. Avanzalia Solar and Avanzalia Panama say wind turbine provider Goldwind Americas directed its Panamanian affiliate, UEP Penonomé I, to deny them access to its substation even though the substation is the only legal and authorized connection point for their solar plant. "Plaintiffs have tried for years to gain access to UEP I's substation...

