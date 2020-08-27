Fed. Prosecutor Named For Pa. Court Seat Is Worth $18M

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh federal prosecutor and Arnold & Porter alum named to the trial bench in western Pennsylvania reported a net worth of about $18 million, putting her in the top tier for personal wealth among President Donald Trump's judicial nominees. Christy C. Wiegand, an assistant U.S. attorney handling major crimes and a former private antitrust lawyer, told the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in nomination paperwork that her total assets included about $14.8 million in listed securities. The committee provided the financial statements to Law360. Wiegand's second-biggest asset was owned real estate pegged at almost $1.36 million, followed by unlisted securities at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS