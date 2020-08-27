Cooley, Goodwin Guide Fastly's $775M Tech Security Biz Buy

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Cloud platform provider Fastly, guided by Cooley LLP, said Thursday it will bolster its security offerings by acquiring Goodwin Procter LLP-led Signal Sciences for roughly $775 million in cash and stock. California-based Fastly Inc. said it will pay $200 million in cash and roughly $575 million in Class A common stock to acquire Signal Sciences, a web application and application programming interface protection company. Fastly, which focuses on cloud infrastructure, said the addition will allow it to offer additional security services. Fastly plans to combine its own technology with Signal Sciences' to create a new offering called Secure@Edge, which will protect...

