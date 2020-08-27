Fantasy Sports Cos. Should Plan Tax Defense After IRS Memo

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The IRS recently released an internal memorandum that concludes that fantasy sports leagues, depending upon their format, may be subject to Internal Revenue Code Section 4401's excise tax on wagers. Yes, People Actually Participate in Fantasy Sports For the uninitiated, fantasy sports consist of "games where participants assemble simulated, 'fantasy' teams with rosters of actual players from real teams in a particular sports league," and compete with other simulated teams.[1] While versions of fantasy sports have existed since the 1960s, today they are almost exclusively internet-based and come in essentially two varieties: the traditional fantasy sports model and the daily fantasy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS