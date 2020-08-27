Barnes & Noble Must Produce Privileged Atty Docs In OT Fight

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has shut down Barnes and Noble Inc.'s bid to not turn over certain communications between executives and company counsel in a wage and hour dispute with former store cafe managers who claim they were misclassified, saying the company had forfeited attorney-client privilege. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil on Wednesday upheld Magistrate Judge Katherine H. Parker's decision that the bookstore giant waived its attorney-client privilege to the requested communications when the company argued it had a good faith reason to classify the former Barnes & Noble cafe managers as exempt from overtime. Judge Vysckocil also backed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS