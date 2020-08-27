Poland's Watchdog Reviewing Tesco's $240M Store Sale

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- European enforcers said Thursday that Poland's national competition agency will handle the review of supermarket chain Tesco PLC's planned PLN 900 million (about $240.8 million) sale of its business in the country to retailer Salling Group A/S. The European Commission said in a statement published in its daily digest that it referred the transaction to Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, known by its Polish acronym UOKiK, after the agency requested the review. The commission said the evidence it had gathered also confirmed that a referral is warranted. Authorities in Poland are concerned the move could "affect competition in local...

