5 Law Firms Steer $300M Blackstone-Tricon Residential Deal

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- An investor syndicate led by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust is making a $300 million equity investment in Canadian rental housing company Tricon Residential, the companies announced Thursday, and five law firms assisted with the transaction. Goodmans LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP helped Tricon Residential Inc. with the matter, while Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP counseled Tricon's financial adviser, Morgan Stanley, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP guided Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., or BREIT, on the deal. The syndicate is purchasing $300 million worth of newly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS