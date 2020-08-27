Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Shuttered Abbott Unit Beats Whistleblower's FCA Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a now-defunct diabetes testing equipment supplier last owned by Abbott Laboratories can't pursue a False Claims Act suit against the companies over Medicare billings, a Florida federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. on Wednesday tossed a suit from whistleblower Troy Olhausen, who accused former employer Arriva Medical LLC of fraudulently billing Medicare. Arriva had been a mail-order supplier of diabetes testing supplies, and its parent company Alere Inc. was bought by Abbott in 2017, according to court documents.

The judge said that half of his claims were doomed by the FCA's first-to-file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!