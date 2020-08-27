McGahn Case Likely To Impact Dems' Suit For Census Docs

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge signaled Thursday that he would order the disclosure of documents tied to a failed effort to ask about citizenship in the 2020 census if Democrats clear a legal hurdle in their unrelated effort to compel former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress. A ruling in the McGahn case would shed light on congressional authority to compel testimony over disputes between different branches of the federal government, the judge indicated. House staffers have sought since last year to lay their hands on a range of documents — including a handful labeled as high priority — related to...

