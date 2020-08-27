Simpson Thacher Steers Electric Vehicle Maker's $1.5B IPO

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. raised $1.5 billion in an upsized initial public offering Thursday, marking the latest massive capital raise for the Alibaba-backed company, guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Guangzhou-based Xpeng sold 99.7 million shares priced at $15 each, above its stated range of $11 to $13. The company also sold 14.7 million shares more than its original plans of 85 million shares, netting $1.5 billion total. Xpeng shares surged in debut trading, rising $6.22 or 41%, to close at $21.22 on Thursday. The robust debut comes one month after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS