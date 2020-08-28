Ex-Citi Trader's Employment Fight To Feature In Forex Suit

Law360, London (August 28, 2020, 4:58 PM BST) -- Institutional investors that have accused large banks of conspiring to manipulate the foreign exchange market will have access to documents that are part of a currency trader's case for unfair dismissal against Citigroup, a judge has said at a London court. The consent order signed by Judge Simon Bryan at the High Court on Wednesday states that lawyers for Allianz Global Investors, Brevan Howard and more than 300 other investors will be able study additional evidence stemming from Rohan Ramchandani's lawsuit against Citi. The documents have been made available in parallel civil proceedings in the U.S. Citibank NA and Citigroup Inc....

