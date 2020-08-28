NASA Networks Not Safe From Outside Devices, OIG Says

Law360 (August 28, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- NASA has failed to protect its networks from unauthorized access by personal devices and other non-agency connections, leaving its networks vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks, according to an agency watchdog. The NASA Office of Inspector General said in a report Thursday that while the agency had implemented technology that allowed it to monitor unauthorized connections, it hadn't deployed controls allowing it to remove or block the devices and fell short of ensuring that even approved personal devices were following security guidelines. "As a result, NASA data is at risk from the use of unauthorized devices, which could expose the agency to viruses,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS