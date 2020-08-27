Refiner Gets OK For $4M Deal Over Air And Safety Issues

Law360 (August 27, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Thursday signed off on an agreement between federal officials, Kansas and HollyFrontier El Dorado Refining LLC that obligates the company to pay $4 million to resolve Clean Air Act-related allegations linked to emissions and safety problems at its Kansas refinery. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Kansas officials said in a May complaint that among its transgressions, the refinery suffered a fatal fire in 2017 and released "potentially harmful particulate matter." U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes signed off on the consent decree Thursday. "The penalty amount takes into account, for instance, that [HollyFrontier] made good faith efforts to correct...

